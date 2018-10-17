Illegal sports betting in Mississippi “works pretty darn well”

American Gaming Association President Geoff Freeman talks in May, 2018 about how legislators should talk to customers of illegal bookies to understand what it will take to get them to come to casinos to make sports bets.
By
Here are your football matchups for Oct. 4-5

Sports

Here are your football matchups for Oct. 4-5

Here's a look at some of the high school football games scheduled for Oct. 4-5 involving teams in the Chattahoochee Valley. Many teams are on the road this week and A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium is being used for the Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Columbus Ledger-Enquirer App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service