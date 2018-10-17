Illegal sports betting in Mississippi “works pretty darn well”
American Gaming Association President Geoff Freeman talks in May, 2018 about how legislators should talk to customers of illegal bookies to understand what it will take to get them to come to casinos to make sports bets.
University of Georgia Bulldogs football head coach Kirby Smart answers a reporter's question about whether he considered putting in quarterback Justin Fields during UGA's Oct. 13, 2018, game against LSU.
University of Georgia Bulldogs football tight end Charlie Woerner said the intensity at LSU was a challenge, but it wasn't too much different than other SEC road games. "We just didn't play our best as team," he said. "We kind of hurt ourselves."
This week's high school football games feature a Thursday night game at 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium between the Carver and Shaw and a Friday game pitting Columbus against Hardaway Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Kinnett Stadium. Learn about other games here.
Texas A&M’s fans held their Midnight Yell tradition on the steps of South Carolina’s statehouse on Friday night, with a little good-natured trash talk about the Gamecocks and Jake Bentley before Saturday’s game.
Here's a look at some of the high school football games scheduled for Oct. 4-5 involving teams in the Chattahoochee Valley. Many teams are on the road this week and A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium is being used for the Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic.
The Columbus Figure Skating Academy is sending three skaters to compete in the 2019 South Atlantic Regional Figure Skating Championship. The event is Oct. 4-7 in Coral Springs, FL. Meet the three and their coach Robbie Przepioski in this short video.
Brookstone hosts rival Pacelli Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. for bragging rights and the chance to hold onto the Broocelli jug for another year. The football game is one of many featuring teams in the Chattahoochee Valley. Here's a peek at the schedule.
Cosmo the Cougar, mascot of Brigham Young University, loses its head during a front flip in the end zone. Nearby staff were quick to scoop the head up for the person playing the mascot, and reattach it to the costume.
This week's slate of high school football games has Columbus hosting Carver at Kinnett Stadium, the Central High Red Devils traveling to Opelika to face the Bulldogs, and many more. Here's your preview for Friday, Sept. 21 games for local teams.
Here are some of the subtle, and not so subtle ways, that professional baseball players debate with the home plate umpire during a game. Baseball writer Lee Judge shows some examples of the debate at the plate.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.