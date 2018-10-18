No. 6 Michigan needs to beat No. 24 Spartans to keep rolling

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2015, file photo, Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio shakes hands with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh on the Michigan Stadium field before an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich. Sixth-ranked Michigan has won six straight and is in the top 10 for the first time this season. The Wolverines need to beat rival Michigan State this Saturday to keep the roll going. Tony Ding, FIle AP Photo