Dodgers and Brewers face off for NL Pennant in Game 7

Los Angeles Dodgers (92-71, first in NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (96-67, first in NL Central)
Milwaukee; Saturday, 8:09 p.m. Eastern
NLCS: Series tied 3-3
PROBABLE PITCHERS: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (8-5, 2.62 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 151 strikeouts in regular season) Brewers: Jhoulys Chacin (15-8, 3.50 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 156 strikeouts in regular season)
BOTTOM LINE: The Brewers and Jhoulys Chacin will host Walker Buehler and the Dodgers in Game 7, the winner will face the Red Sox in the World Series. Milwaukee's lineup has 218 home runs this year, led by Christian Yelich's mark of 36. Los Angeles gives up 1.7 runs per game when Buehler takes the hill. The Brewers won 7-2 in Friday's meeting, Corey Knebel earned the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Cody Bellinger has 25 home runs and 76 RBIs this year for the Dodgers. Manny Machado has three home runs and nine RBIs over his past 10 games for Los Angeles. Jesus Aguilar has 35 home runs and 108 RBIs on the season for the Brewers. Orlando Arcia has three home runs and four RBIs while slugging .618 over his past 10 games for Milwaukee
BREWERS INJURIES: The Milwaukee Brewers placed LHP Gio Gonzalez on the 10-day disabled list with a left high ankle sprain on Tuesday.
