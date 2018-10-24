Burns caps late rally, Sharks beat Predators 5-4

San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns (88) celebrates with Joonas Donskoi, left; Timo Meier, of Switzerland, second from left; and Erik Karlsson (65), of Sweden; after Burns scored the winning goal in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. The Sharks won 5-4. Mark Humphrey AP Photo