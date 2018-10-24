After first loss, No. 13 WVU looks to bounce back vs Bears

FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018 file photo, Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer (12) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas in Austin, Texas. Brewer had a chance to give Baylor the lead in the closing seconds at Texas two weeks ago but came up just short. He almost pulled off a miracle comeback last year against West Virginia. Baylor plays West Virginia on Thursday night in Morgantown, W.Va. Eric Gay, File AP Photo