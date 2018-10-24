Puerto Rico proud: Cardinals star Molina wins Clemente Award

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, file photo, St. Louis Cardinals’ Yadier Molina, left, celebrates his grand slam with Yairo Munoz in the dugout during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, in Washington. Molina has won the Roberto Clemente Award, a fitting honor for the star who grew up on Puerto Rico and idolized the island’s late Hall of Famer. It is given to the player who best represents Clemente’s humanitarian efforts. Molina has worked hard to help Puerto Rico recover from the effects of Hurricane Maria last year. Nick Wass, File AP Photo