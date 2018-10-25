Brady eagerly looks forward to playing Bills on Monday night

FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady smiles as he takes the field to warm up before a preseason NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, in Foxborough, Mass. Brady is so looking forward to making his annual trip to Buffalo, the New England Patriots quarterback posted a video on social media playfully announcing his impending arrival. Of course, it didn’t sit well among Bills fans, who took Brady’s comments as taunting them in advance of Buffalo (2-5) hosting New England on Monday night. Charles Krupa, File AP Photo