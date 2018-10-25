Minnesota sends struggling secondary into game vs. Indiana

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, Minnesota linebacker Carter Coughlin (45) celebrates his sack against Miami (Ohio) with Tai’yon Devers (12) and Julian Huff (20) in the first half of an NCAA football game, in Minneapolis. Indiana and Minnesota will play in prime time with both teams badly needing a win to boost their bid for a bowl game, and Hoosiers quarterback Peyton Ramsey will test a Gophers secondary that has been picked apart in Big Ten play. Bruce Kluckhohn, File AP Photo