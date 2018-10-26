Gone Hollywood: Ruben Amaro Jr. ready for ‘Goldbergs’ cameo

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2014, file photo, Philadelphia Phillies’ general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. speaks to reporters before a spring training baseball practice in Clearwater, Fla. The former Phillies GM had one of the best views in the house of a Boston Red Sox team on the brink of something special. Amaro just wished he could have stuck around another season as first base coach to watch the Red Sox play in the World Series. But he will get his October close-up next week when he guest stars on the ABC sitcom “The Goldbergs.” Charlie Neibergall, File AP Photo