TE Mack part of Notre Dame’s open attack with Navy next

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2018, file photo, Notre Dame tight end Alize Mack smiles as he crosses the goal line for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Stanford in South Bend, Ind. Mack had a simple answer on his preparation for Navy. “Just the details, really. Tightening up all the screws in our game, not getting lazy,” he said. “It’s the little things, footwork, slants, position blocking, staying low. Can’t let those things slip later on in the season cause now the stakes are high.” Carlos Osorio, File AP Photo