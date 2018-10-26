Storey set to return at QB when Arkansas hosts Vanderbilt

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2018, file photo, Arkansas running back Rakeem Boyd (5) breaks free from Auburn defensive back Smoke Monday (21) and linebacker Deshaun Davis (57) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Auburn, Ala. The running back has lived up to his lofty expectations this season for the Razorbacks, who need to keep Boyd healthy and on the field to have a chance at their first SEC win this week against Vanderbilt. Vasha Hunt, File AP Photo