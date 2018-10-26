IndyCar driver Wickens reveals crash left him a paraplegic

FILE - In this July 13, 2018, file photo, Robert Wickens talks after the second practice session for the Toronto Indy IndyCar auto race in Toronto. Wickens is paralyzed from the waist down from injuries suffered in an August crash at Pocono Raceway. Wickens has been updating his rehabilitation progress on social media and posted a video Thursday of his “first slide transfer as a paraplegic” that showed him moving from a table to his wheelchair. His videos had shown for the past month that he is working daily to move his legs again, but his Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, post was the first time he publicly confirmed paralysis. The Canadian Press via AP, File Frank Gunn