Canada beats Switzerland 3-2 in world junior hockey

MacKenzie Entwistle and Noah Dobson scored second-period goals and Canada held off Switzerland 3-2 on Thursday night in the world junior hockey championship to improve to 2-0 in Group A play.
A night after beating Denmark 14-0, the defending champion Canadians opened the scoring 36 seconds into the game on Cody Glass' goal.
Philipp Kurashev had two power-play goals for Switzerland, tying it at 1 early in the second and cutting it to 3-2 with 1:49 left in the third.
Ian Scott made 13 saves for Canada. Akira Schmid stopped 29 shots for Switzerland, coming off an overtime loss to the Czech Republic on Wednesday.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
In the early Group A game at Rogers Arena, Alexander Romanov had a goal and two assists and Russia opened with a 4-0 victory over Denmark.
Vitali Kravtsov added a goal and an assist for Russia, Pavel Shen and Ivan Morozov also scored, and Danil Tarasov made 20 saves.
In Group B in Victoria, Sweden beat Slovakia 5-2 to improve to 2-0 and extend its record round-robin winning streak to 46. Emil Bemstrom scored twice, and Lucas Elvenes and Isac Lundestrom each had a goal and an assist.
In the late game at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, Finland played Kazakhstan.
The United States opened Group B play Wednesday night with a 2-1 victory over Slovakia. The Americans will face Kazakhstan on Friday night, play Sweden on Saturday night and complete round-robin play against Finland on Monday night.
Comments