Konchar hits winning 3 just before OT buzzer for Mastodons

John Konchar made five 3-pointers, the last with less than a second remaining in overtime, and scored a career-high 38 points with eight rebounds, four assists and two steals and Purdue Fort Wayne beat North Dakota State 90-87 on Sunday.
Konchar dribbled down the clock and delivered with a step-back 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left. NDSU wasn't able to get off a shot before the buzzer.
Konchar drained a long 3-pointer from the wing with 44.5 seconds left in regulation for an 81-77 lead. Rocky Kreuser sank a 3-pointer at 13.8 to pull NDSU to 81-80. Konchar made two free throws at 12.5 for a three-point lead but Vinnie Shahid hit a long 3-pointer to tie it at 3.3 and Konchar's 3 from just over midcourt rolled out at the buzzer.
Konchar made the first basket of overtime for either team with 2:10 remaining, topping his previous career high of 33 points. Kreuser made two free throws to tie it at 87 with 28.7 seconds to go.
Dee Montgomery 16 points for Purdue Fort Wayne (10-7, 2-0 Summit League).
Jared Samuelson made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points for NDSU (6-9, 1-1).
