Sports

Sharapova beats Bacsinszky in 1st round of Shenzhen Open

The Associated Press

December 31, 2018 07:14 AM

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 3, 2018 file photo, Maria Sharapova, of Russia, returns a shot to Carla Suarez Navarro, of Spain, during the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York. Maria Sharapova returned to competitive tennis with a 6-2, 7-6 (3) win against Timea Bacsinszky in the first round of Shenzhen Open on Monday, Dec. 31. Sharapova cut short her campaign in September to recover from shoulder complaint.
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 3, 2018 file photo, Maria Sharapova, of Russia, returns a shot to Carla Suarez Navarro, of Spain, during the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York. Maria Sharapova returned to competitive tennis with a 6-2, 7-6 (3) win against Timea Bacsinszky in the first round of Shenzhen Open on Monday, Dec. 31. Sharapova cut short her campaign in September to recover from shoulder complaint. Jason DeCrow, file AP Photo
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 3, 2018 file photo, Maria Sharapova, of Russia, returns a shot to Carla Suarez Navarro, of Spain, during the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York. Maria Sharapova returned to competitive tennis with a 6-2, 7-6 (3) win against Timea Bacsinszky in the first round of Shenzhen Open on Monday, Dec. 31. Sharapova cut short her campaign in September to recover from shoulder complaint. Jason DeCrow, file AP Photo
SHENZHEN, China

Maria Sharapova returned to competitive tennis with a 6-2, 7-6 (3) win against Timea Bacsinszky in the first round of Shenzhen Open on Monday.

Sharapova cut short her campaign in September to recover from shoulder complaint. The fifth-seeded Russian, a semifinalist here last year, hit 23 winners against the unseeded Swiss player.

Bacsinszky broke Sharapova's serve early in the first set and went 2-0 up in the second set, but the Swiss player was also erratic with 11 unforced errors and four double faults.

Sharapova, a five-time Grand Slam champion, next faces 17-year-old Wang Xinyu. She defeated Xun Fang Ying 7-6 (3), 6-4 in an all-Chinese match.

Also in the first round, Ivana Jorovic of Serbia upset second-seeded Caroline Garcia of France 6-4, 6-2 and Alison Riske of the United States defeated No. 3 Wang Qiang of China 6-3, 6-3.

Russian players Veronika Kudermetova and Ekaterina Alexandrova, and Ons Jabeur of Tunisia also reached the second round.

  Comments  