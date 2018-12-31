No. 7 UCF faces No. 11 LSU in marquee Fiesta Bowl

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2018, file photo, Central Florida head coach Josh Heupel waves his arms during the first half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game against Memphis, in Orlando, Fla. No. 7 Central Florida is aiming for a second straight undefeated season and self-proclaimed national championship when they go up against No. 11 LSU in the Fiesta Bowl, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. John Raoux, File AP Photo