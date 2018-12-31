AP source: Jaguars fire running backs coach Tyrone Wheatley

A person familiar with the situation says the Jacksonville Jaguars have fired running backs coach Tyrone Wheatley one day after Leonard Fournette and T.J. Yeldon were criticized for sitting during the season finale.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Monday night. Wheatley's dismissal was hardly surprising considering how top executive Tom Coughlin reacted to Fournette and Yeldon, who were disengaged from coaches and teammates during the 20-3 loss at Houston.
Coughlin ripped both players for being "disrespectful" and "selfish." He said "their behavior was unbecoming of a professional football player."
Fournette has missed 11 games in two seasons, including two because of suspensions. Yeldon, a pending free agent, barely played down the stretch. Jacksonville also traded a fifth-round pick for Carlos Hyde, who ran for 189 yards in eight games.
Wheatley had been with the team for two seasons.
