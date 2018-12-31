Deadline passes without Russian turnover of data to WADA

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2018, file photo, Yuri Ganus, head of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency, leaves an office building in Moscow. The deadline for Russia to turn over samples and other data from its Moscow anti-doping lab has passed, leaving the World Anti-Doping Agency to decide whether to reinstate the ban it had lifted in September. As the deadline approached and no progress was reported, Ganus appealed to president Vladimir Putin to help resolve the issue. "We're standing on the edge of the abyss, and I'm asking you to protect the present and the future of our clean sports, the current and future generations of athletes," Ganus said in a letter addressed to Putin last week. Alexander Zemlianichenko, File AP Photo