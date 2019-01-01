Without top scorer, Winthrop gave Florida State all it had. Here’s how FSU got away

Terance Mann scored 22 points and Phil Cofer added 14 Tuesday, helping No. 9 Florida State hold off Winthrop 87-76 for its seventh straight victory.

The Seminoles have opened with a 12-1 record for the fourth time in school history, matching their best start. Mann shot 10 of 11 from the floor, scoring 14 second-half points and grabbing seven rebounds. Cofer made four of his five shots in the first half but missed all the in the second.

Florida State was up 56-38 but Winthrop charged back to trail 63-61 with 11:50 left. Winthrop again pulled to within three points of the lead with about five minutes to play, but a string of empty offensive possessions proved costly.

Adam Pickett scored 19 points and Charles Falden added 15 for Winthrop (8-5), whose four-game winning streak ended.

The Eagles’ second half showing was even more encouraging considering they played without their top player, Nych Smith, and Bjorn Broman was limited to 14 minutes because of injury. Smith, a junior guard, is averaging a team-high 16 points this season but missed out at Florida State because of a foot injury suffered against Prairie View A&M on Dec. 29.

The Eagles got 40 points on layups, at times driving to the basket with ease. But they couldn’t overcome 21 turnovers, an issue that cropped up for the second straight game. Pat Kelsey’s team, which opens Big South play Saturday at UNC Asheville, gave the ball away 27 times in a win over Prairie View A&M last time out.

The Associated Press contributed reporting