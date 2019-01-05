Rematches in 3 games highlight wild-card weekend

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2018, file photo, Seattle Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas, left, reaches for a pass he intercepted that was intended for Dallas Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin, right, as Seahawks' Bobby Wagner, center, looks on during the second half of an NFL football game, in Seattle. Some juicy rematches highlight wild-card weekend, in which, well, just about any of the eight teams advancing wouldn't be a surprise. Seattle beat Dallas early this season, and Baltimore handled the Los Angeles Chargers late. The Colts and Texans split two games. Only the Eagles and Bears didn't face off. John Froschauer, File AP Photo