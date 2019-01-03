The Latest: Cavs’ Love progressing, no timetable for return

FILE - In this May 21, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) drives around Boston Celtics' Al Horford (42) during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals in Cleveland. Love has been cleared to begin “select basketball activities” following foot surgery. Love played in just four games this season before undergoing surgery on Nov. 2 to repair an injury sustained during Cleveland’s exhibition opener. Tony Dejak, File AP Photo