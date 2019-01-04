Saints earn NFC’s top seed for first time since 2009

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2018, file photo, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws a pass to running back Alvin Kamara (41) during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla. Brees, who turns 40 on Jan. 15, is a leading MVP candidate after breaking his own NFL record for completion percentage, connecting on 74.4 percent of his passes a year after connecting on 72 percent. Jason Behnken, File AP Photo