Hall of Fame college football coach George Welsh dies

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2000, file photo, then-Virginia NCAA college football coach George Welsh speaks at a news conference in Charlottesville, Va. Welsh, who coached football at Virginia for 19 years and retired as the Atlantic Coast Conference's career victories leader, has died. The school made the announcement in a release Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, saying Welsh's family says he died peacefully in Charlottesville on Wednesday. He was 85. Wayne Scarberry, File AP Photo