Karolina Pliskova wins second Brisbane International title

The Associated Press

January 06, 2019 04:58 AM

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic plays a shot during her finals match against Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.
Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic plays a shot during her finals match against Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. Tertius Pickard AP Photo
BRISBANE, Australia

Karolina Pliskova has won her second Brisbane International title, beating Lesia Tsurenko 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 after being just two points from defeat.

Serving for the title at 5-4 Sunday, Tsurenko lost 13 straight points. It came after Tsurenko rolled her ankle in the second game of the deciding set.

Tsurenko was 4-0 in her previous WTA finals. Pliskova won her first Brisbane title two years ago.

In the later men's final, No. 2-seeded Kei Nishikori attempted to win his first title since Memphis in 2016 when he played fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev.

