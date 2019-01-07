Ferrari replaces Arrivabene with Binotto as team principal

FILE - In this June 19, 2016 file photo, Ferrari team principal Maurizio Arrivabene grimaces prior to the start of the Formula One Grand Prix of Europe at the Baku circuit, in Baku, Azerbaijan. Ferrari has replaced Maurizio Arrivabene with Mattia Binotto as team principal following another failed Formula One title chase. Binotto had been working as Ferrari's chief technical officer, having been with the team for nearly 25 years. Ferrari says in a statement, “After four years of untiring commitment and dedication, Maurizio Arrivabene is leaving the team. The decision was taken together with the company’s top management after lengthy discussions related to Maurizio’s long term personal interests as well as those of the team itself.” Luca Bruno, file AP Photo