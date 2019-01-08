Sports

Golf Glance

The Associated Press

January 08, 2019 10:14 AM

PGA TOUR

SONY OPEN

Site: Honolulu.

Course: Waialae CC. Yardage: 7,044. Par: 72.

Purse: $6.5 million. Winner's share: $1,152,000.

Television: Thursday-Saturday, 7-10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6-10 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Patton Kizzire.

FedEx Cup leader: Xander Schauffele.

Last week: Xander Schauffele won the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Notes: Jordan Spieth makes his 2019 debut and plays his first tournament as a married man. It's the first time Spieth is playing the Sony Open when he wasn't eligible for the winners-only field at Kapalua. ... Of the 33 players at Kapalua, 23 are playing in the Sony Open. ... Patton Kizzire won last year in a six-hole playoff when the Golf Channel technical crew was on strike. ... Rory Sabbatini is playing his first tournament under the Slovokia flag. He became a naturalized citizen last month. His wife is from Slovakia. ... Ernie Els and Justin Thomas are the only players to win both Hawaii events in the same year. Schauffele is not playing next week. ... Among those missing the event are Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka, who are playing next week in Abu Dhabi, and Jon Rahm, who defends his title next week in the Desert Classic. ... Steve Stricker, Kenny Perry, Davis Love III, Vijay Singh and Jerry Kelly represent the 50-and-over crowd at Waialae.

Next week: Desert Classic.

___

WEB.COM TOUR

BAHAMAS GREAT EXUMA CLASSIC

Site: Great Exumas, Bahamas.

Course: Sandals Emerald Bay GC. Yardage: 7,001. Par: 72.

Purse: $600,000. Winner's share: $108,000.

Television: Sunday-Tuesday (Jan. 13-15), 2-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Wednesday (Jan. 16), 1:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Sungjae Im.

Notes: The first of two season-opening events in the Bahamas start on Sunday and end on Wednesday.

Next week: Bahamas Great Abaco Classic.

___

LPGA TOUR

Next week: Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

Last tournament: David Lipsky won the Alfred Dunhill Championship on Dec. 16.

Race to Dubai leader: David Lipsky.

Next week: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Next week: Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai on Jan. 17-19.

