Fast starts helping Colts take control during playoff run

FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2018, file photo, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) fakes a handoff to running back Marlon Mack (25) during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the New York Giants in Indianapolis. Lately, the Colts have allowed Luck to use his preferred strategy by scoring early and often then relying on a balanced attack and an increasingly stout defense to close out victories. It’s happened each of the past two weeks in crucial games, putting Indy on the cusp of a historic milestone. Darron Cummings, File AP Photo