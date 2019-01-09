Recently banged-up Saints line showing signs of healing

In this Oct. 8, 2018 file photo New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram, second left, celebrates his touchdown carry with offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk, offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) and center Max Unger (60) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in New Orleans. The Saints have all five starters on their recently banged-up offensive line practicing as they prepare for their playoff opener against the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. Terron Armstead says he was encouraged by his practice in more than two weeks. But he isn’t yet certain he’ll play as he tries to come back from a chest injury. Butch Dill, file AP Photo