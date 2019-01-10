Column: Where have all the NFL’s black coaches gone?

FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2017, file photo, Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio watches before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, in Chicago. A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that Denver Broncos general manager John Elway has decided on Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio as his new head coach. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, because the team hadn't announced the hiring. Nam Y. Huh, File AP Photo