D-backs, Chafin agree at $1,945,000

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Andrew Chafin have avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year contract for $1,945,000, a raise of $800,000.
Chafin was the primarily left-hander out of the bullpen for Arizona, compiling a 3.10 ERA last year.
Chafin was 1-6 last season, appearing in 77 games. In four full seasons with the Diamondbacks, Chafin is 7-9 with a 3.52 ERA. He has 210 strikeouts in 249 appearances.
