Niagara holds off Iona 95-90

Marvin Prochet and Dominic Robb had double-doubles and Niagara held on for its first conference win of the season 95-90 over Iona on Friday night.
Prochet finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds, Robb had 13 points and 10 boards, and Raheem Solomon scored 18 for the Purple Eagles (8-8, 1-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).
Niagara went on an 11-0 run to pull away to a 13-point lead just before the midpoint of the second half and the Purple Eagles led 85-75 on Greg Kuakumensah's dunk with 3:45 left.
Iona rallied with E.J. Crawford's back-to-back layups in the final minute and Asante Gist's 3-pointer with 16 seconds left pulling the Gaels within 93-90. Niagara's James Towns missed the front end of a one-and-one with 14 seconds left to give Iona a chance to tie, but Gist missed a 3-point attempt with four seconds left and Marcus Hammond made two free throws to cap the scoring for the Purple Eagles.
Crawford scored 23 and Tajuan Agee and Rickey McGill added 22 points each for the Gaels (4-10, 2-1).
