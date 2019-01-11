No. 6 Stanford beats No. 19 Arizona State 72-65

Alanna Smith scored 25 points and DiJonai Carrington hit a momentum-changing half-court shot to end the third quarter, helping No. 6 Stanford hold off No. 19 Arizona State 72-65 on Friday night.
Stanford (13-1, 3-0 Pac-12) dominated the first half to lead by 12 before Arizona State (11-4, 2-2) charged back in the third quarter.
The Sun Devils pulled within 48-47, but Carrington buried a half-court shot at the buzzer to kick off a 9-0 Cardinal run. She finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds.
Charnea Johnson-Chapman had 16 points for the Sun Devils, who went 4 of 19 from the 3-point arc.
The Cardinal opened up Pac-12 play with a sweep of the Southern California schools, beating USC by eight, UCLA by six.
The Sun Devils followed a conference-opening loss to rival Arizona by sweeping Utah and Colorado last weekend.
Arizona State had an offensive groove going against the Buffaloes, shooting 47 percent from the floor. The Sun Devils hit an offensive rut in the first half against Stanford, going 1 for 10 from 3-point range while shooting 27 percent. Some of it was Stanford's defense, but the Sun Devils also were well off the mark on numerous open looks.
The Cardinal had their inside-out game working, hitting 13 of 23 first-half shots, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, to lead 34-22.
Roles reversed to open the second half.
Arizona State opened the second half with a 13-4 run, making six of its first 10 shots to pull within 38-35.
The Sun Devils kept hitting — 12 of 18 in the third quarter — while the Cardinal struggled finding an offensive flow. Carrington gave Stanford a momentum boost with her third-quarter buzzer-beater and the Cardinal held off one more Arizona State charge in the fourth quarter.
BIG PICTURE
Stanford was superb at both ends in the first half and fourth quarter to overcome its struggles in the third.
Arizona State bounced back from Stanford's first-half flurry, but couldn't counter when the Cardinal hit again in the fourth quarter.
UP NEXT
Stanford plays at Arizona on Sunday.
Arizona State hosts No. 24 California on Sunday.
