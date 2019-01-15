Golf Glance

PGA TOUR
DESERT CLASSIC
Site: La Quinta, Calif.
Courses: Stadium Course at PGA West (Yardage: 7,113. Par: 72); La Quinta CC (Yardage: 7,060. Par: 72); Nicklaus Tournament at PGA West (Yardage: 7,159. Par: 72).
Purse: $5.9 million. Winner's share: $1,062,000.
Television: Thursday-Sunday, 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champion: Jon Rahm.
FedEx Cup leader: Xander Schauffele.
Last week: Matt Kuchar won the Sony Open.
Notes: Justin Rose, making his 2019 debut, gives the Desert Classic the No. 1 player in the world for the first time since the world ranking began in 1986. ... Also playing for the first time this year is Phil Mickelson, a two-time winner of the tournament. His last victory at the Desert Classic was in 2004. ... Past champions of the tournament that dates to 1960 is the father-son combination of Jay Haas (1988) and Bill Haas (2015). ... Rahm's two victories on the PGA Tour were in California. ... Charlie Reiter received another sponsor's exemption. He started 68-70 last year as a senior in high school before a 77 to miss the cut. He now plays for USC. ... La Quinta is part of the rotation for the 48th time. ... The Desert Classic is the only PGA Tour event to yield two sub-60 rounds. David Duval had a 59 when he won in 1999. Adam Hadwin shot 59 in 2017.
Next week: Farmers Insurance Open.
Online: www.pgatour.com
___
LPGA TOUR
DIAMOND RESORTS TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS
Site: Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Course: Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando. Yardage: 6,645. Par: 71.
Purse: $1.2 million. Winner's share: $180,000.
Television: Thursday-Friday, noon to 3 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 2-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-5 p.m. (NBC Sports).
Defending champion: New tournament.
Race to CME Globe winner: Ariya Jutanugarn.
Notes: The LPGA Tour opens its season in Florida for the first time since 2015. ... This tournament is limited to 2017 and 2018 winners. ... Ariya Jutanugarn (No. 1) and Lexi Thompson (No. 5) are the only ones from the top five in the world ranking in the 26-player field. ... After this week, the LPGA Tour will not return to the U.S. until March 21-24 in Arizona. ... More than half the field is from outside the U.S. ... Players will compete alongside entertainers, celebrities and athletes. The 49 celebrities will play for $500,000 using the modified Stableford scoring system. ... Among those scheduled to play are former NFL quarterback Carson Palmer. ... Jutanugarn starts the year with new caddie Daniel Taylor, who worked for Pernilla Lindberg, his fiance.
Next tournament: Vic Open on Feb. 7-10.
Online: www.lpga.com
___
EUROPEAN TOUR
ABU DHABI HSBC GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP
Site: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Course: Abu Dhabi GC. Yardage: 7,583. Par: 72.
Television: Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Wednesday, 6-8 a.m. (Golf Channel); Thursday, 2-8 a.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 3-8 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 3:30-8 a.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champion: Tommy Fleetwood.
Race to Dubai leader: David Lipsky.
Last tournament: David Lipsky won the Alfred Dunhill Championship on Dec. 16.
Notes: The first European Tour event of the year starts Wednesday and ends Saturday. ... Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka lead the field, along with defending champion Tommy Fleetwood, Henrik Stenson and Ian Poulter. ... Rory McIlroy is missing the tournament when healthy for the first time as a pro. ... Poulter is playing the third straight week after two starts in Hawaii. ... Min Woo Lee of Australia is making his professional debut. ... The tournament dates to 2006 when Chris DiMarco won. ... Fleetwood is going for his third straight title.
Next week: Omea Dubai Desert Classic.
Online: www.europeantour.com
___
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CHAMPIONSHIP AT HUALALAI
Site: Ka'upulehu-Kona, Hawaii.
Course:Hualalai GC. Yardage: 7,107. Par: 72.
Purse: $1.8 million. Winner's share: $300,000.
Television: Friday-Sunday, 7-10 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champion: Jerry Kelly.
Notes: This is the season opener on the 50-and-older circuit with a 42-man field. ... Four players were at the Sony Open on the PGA Tour last week. ... Davis Love III decided to play in Singapore instead of staying in Hawaii an extra week for a rare PGA Tour Champions start. Love has played only 13 times on the Champions since becoming eligible in the spring of 2014. ... Bernhard Langer has won the Charles Schwab Cup four times in the last five years. ... The field includes Tom Watson. ... Sixteen players in the field won majors on the regular tour. ... Hale Irwin holds the record with 45 victories on the PGA Tour Champions. Langer has 38 victories.
Next tournament: Oasis Championship on Feb. 8-10.
Online: www.pgatour.com/champions
___
WEB.COM TOUR
BAHAMAS GREAT ABACO CLASSIC
Site: Great Abaco, Bahamas.
Course: The Abaco Club on Winding Bay. Yardage: 7,111. Par: 72,
Purse: $600,000. Winner's share; $108,000.
Television: Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel); Monday-Wednesday, 2-5 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champion: Adam Svensson.
Next tournament: County Club de Bogota Championship on Jan. 31-Feb. 3.
Online: www.pgatour.com/webcom
___
AUGUSTA NATIONAL, USGA and R&A
LATIN AMERICAN AMATEUR CHAMPIONSHIP
Site: Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic.
Course: Teeth of the Dog.
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-5 p.m. (ESPN). Saturday-Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. (ESPN).
Last year: Joaquin Niemann won at Prince of Wales in Santiago, Chile.
At stake: The winner is exempt into the Masters and the final stage of U.S. Open and British Open qualifying, along with exemptions from qualifying at the U.S. Amateur and British Amateur.
Online: www.laacgolf.com
___
OTHERS
MEN
Asian Tour: Singapore Open, Sentosa GC, Singapore. Defending champion: Sergio Garcia. Online: www.asiantour.com
