New Mexico State dominates Seattle 87-60

Eli Chuha had 13 points and 10 rebounds on Thursday night and New Mexico State beat Seattle 87-60.
JoJo Zamora and Terrell Brown added 12 points each for the Aggies (14-4, 3-1 Western Athletic Conference), who won their third straight.
New Mexico State never trailed in the game and outscored the Redhawks 29-8 over the final 9:30 of the first half for a 50-24 lead. Seattle closed the gap to 62-46 near the midpoint of the second half and got no closer.
New Mexico State shot 18 of 29 from the floor in the first half, including 6 of 12 from 3-point range. The Aggies put 15 different players on the court with 11 recording between 11 and 22 minutes and all 15 players scored.
Delante Jones had 18 points for Seattle. The Redhawks' two leading scorers — Morgan Means and Myles Carter — fouled out. Carter had 13 points and Means scored eight.
