CSUB rallies late to beat Chicago State 86-73

Jarkel Joiner scored 22 points for Cal State Bakersfield and the Roadrunners closed on a 17-3 run to beat Chicago State 86-73 on Saturday night.
Chicago State led 70-69 with about three minutes left. Joiner scored five points and Justin Edler-Davis made two 3-pointers during the closing stretch.
CSU Bakersfield (13-6, 5-1 Western Athletic Conference) has won five of its last six games. Chicago State (3-16, 0-4) has lost eight straight.
Rickey Holden added 17 points and Damiyne Durham had 16 for the Roadrunners. Taze Moore chipped in 14 points that included a pair of dunks. Edler-Davis finished with eight points.
Anthony Harris scored 21 points to lead Chicago State. Travon Bell added 16 points, Christian Jacob had 14 points and Cameron Bowles 13. The Cougars missed 3 of 4 from long range and committed three turnovers during the Roadrunners decisive run.
