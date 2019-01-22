AP source: Rangers, Cabrera agree to $3.5M, 1-year deal

File-This Aug. 7, 2018, file photo shows Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera (13) in the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix. A person familiar with the deal says free agent infielder Cabrera has reached an agreement on a $3.5 million, one-year contract with the Texas Rangers. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, because the deal is pending a physical for the 33-year-old Cabrera, who split last season with the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies. Rick Scuteri, File File-This Aug. 7, 2018, file photo shows Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera (13) in the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix. A person familiar with the deal says free agent infielder Cabrera has reached an agreement on a $3.5 million, one-year contract with the Texas Rangers. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, because the deal is pending a physical for the 33-year-old Cabrera, who split last season with the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies. AP Photo