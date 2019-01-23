Zagitova wobbles but leads European champs short program

Olympic figure skating champion Alina Zagitova wobbled but still took the lead in Wednesday's short program at the European Championships.
The defending champion from Russia survived an under-rotated triple loop and a shaky landing on a triple flip to score 75 points — a relatively low score by her standards but still more than second-place teammate Sofia Samodurova with 72.88.
American-born Swiss skater Alexia Paganini is third with 65.64 points, 0.03 ahead of Viveca Lindfors of Finland.
Russian hopes of a podium sweep took a hit when Stanislava Konstantinova fell, scoring 56.76 for 11th.
The women's free skate is Friday.
