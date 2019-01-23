Spotted Tuesday at the swimming and diving Region/Area Championships

Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Tuesday at the Region/Area Swimming and Diving Championships
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden