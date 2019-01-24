Sports

Fitzpatrick shots 65, leads by 1 at Dubai Desert Classic

The Associated Press

January 24, 2019 09:11 AM

Neville Hopwood AP Photo
Neville Hopwood AP Photo
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Matthew Fitzpatrick birdied five of his last six holes to shoot a 7-under 65 Thursday and take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic.

Fitzpatrick's strong finish saw him shoot his lowest score in an opening round since 2015 and break a logjam at the top of the leaderboard, with Sergio Garcia and Bryson DeChambeau among eight players to shoot 66 at Emirates Golf Club.

Nine players are a further shot behind after 67s, including Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter.

The biggest win of Fitzpatrick's career came in Dubai, at the end-of-season World Tour Championship in 2016.

  Comments  