Falcons turn over practice site to Rams for Super Bowl week

File-This July 27, 2017, file photo shows Atlanta Falcons fans watching during NFL football training camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. The Atlanta Falcons have cleared out of their practice facility and given the keys to the Los Angeles Rams for the week. The Falcons are determined to be good hosts to the Rams, who are using the facility as their practice site for Sunday’s Super Bowl 53. John Bazemore, File AP Photo