Williamson helps No. 2 Duke rout Notre Dame

Zion Williamson scored 26 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked four shots, and fellow freshmen RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish combined for another 30 points as No. 2 Duke rolled to an 83-61 victory over Notre Dame on Monday night.
Williamson made 10 of 12 shots from the field for the Blue Devils, who were in control all the way.
Duke (18-2, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) won its fourth straight game while sending the Fighting Irish (11-10, 1-7) to their sixth straight loss.
Barrett tallied 17 points for the Devils to go with nine rebounds. Reddish had 13 points.
John Mooney scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Notre Dame. It was his seventh consecutive double-double.
No. 16 TEXAS TECH 84, TCU 65
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Jarrett Culver scored 12 of his 18 points after halftime, including two punctuating dunks in the closing minutes, and Texas Tech snapped a three-game Big 12 losing streak with a win over TCU.
The Red Raiders (17-4, 5-3 Big 12) had their biggest lead after Tariq Owens blocked a shot that was rebounded by Davide Moretti, who worked the ball up the court before a lob pass to Culver for an emphatic slam that made it 80-60 with 3:16 left. Culver had another dunk after that.
Matt Mooney also had 18 points for Texas Tech, which lost three Big 12 games in a row before a win over Arkansas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday night. Owens had 17 points while Moretti finished with 11 points and seven assists.
Kouat Noi had 16 points for TCU (15-5, 3-4).
