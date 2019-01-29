Relegation-wary Villarreal fires coach Luis Garcia Plaza

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 6, 2011 file photo, the then Levantes coach Luis Garcia Plaza gestures to his players during their Copa del Rey soccer match against Real Madrid at the Ciutat De Valencia stadium in Valencia, Spain. Villarreal fired coach Luis Garcia Plaza, Tuesday Jan. 29, 2019, after they won only one of its nine matches under his command, leaving the team second-to-last in the Spanish league standings. Alberto Saiz, File AP Photo