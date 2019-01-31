Olympic lessons make Shiffrin feel at ease going into worlds

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2018, file photo, United States' Mikaela Shiffrin smiles after winning the women's World Cup slalom ski event in Killington, Vt. Returning to the venue of her first World Cup win in 2012, Shiffrin will be a multi-medal threat at the Feb. 5-17 world championships in Are, Sweden. Charles Krupa, File AP Photo