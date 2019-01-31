PSG coach Tuchel has to re-think plans with Neymar injured

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018 file photo, PSG coach Thomas Tuchel, left, congratulates PSG forward Neymar after he scored his side' second goal during the Champions League group C soccer match between Red Star and Paris Saint Germain, in Belgrade, Serbia. PSG travels to face Manchester United on Feb. 12, 2019 without the Brazil forward, who faces around 10 weeks out. With Neymar so influential to the way PSG plays, it means coach Thomas Tuchel must have a tactical re-think. Darko Vojinovic, File AP Photo