Holland, Diamondbacks finalize $3.25 million deal

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018 file photo, Washington Nationals relief pitcher Greg Holland throws to first base to put out Colorado Rockies' DJ LeMahieu in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Denver. Two people familiar with the negotiations say reliever Greg Holland and the Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a $3.25 million, one-year contract. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 because the agreement had not been announced. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo