Pats’ Gostkowski still kicking entering 6th Super Bowl

FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski warms up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tenn. Only two players on the Patriots 2018 roster, Tom Brady and Stephen Gostkowski, were around for each of their previous five Super Bowl appearances (2007, 2011, 2014, 2016, 2017). With his sixth Super Bowl appearance, Gostkowski will tie Mike Lodish for the second-most played, behind Brady’s nine. Mark Zaleski, File AP Photo