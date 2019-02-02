No. 12 Texas women hand Sooners 8th straight loss

Jatarie White scored 17 points, Joyner Holmes added 14 with 10 rebounds, and No. 12 Texas led the whole way in a 76-67 win over Oklahoma on Saturday.
Danni Williams added 13 points and Sug Sutton 10 with seven rebounds, six assists and four steals for the Longhorns (18-4, 8-2 Big 12 Conference).
Texas scored the first four points of the game and a 7-0 spurt put the Longhorns on top 18-6 at the 3:24 mark of the first quarter. The lead got to 18 in the second quarter, which ended with Texas up 42-30.
A 12-4 run with Madi Williams scoring the first nine helped the Sooners remain close and her free throw late in the third quarter made it an eight-point game. Texas was only 3 of 8 from the foul line in the fourth quarter, which helped the Sooners cut the deficit to single figures with less than two minutes to go.
Ana Llanusa had 17 points and Williams 16 for Oklahoma (5-15, 1-8), which lost its eighth straight, including 73-63 at Texas.
