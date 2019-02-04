Capitals sign goalie Pheonix Copley to $3.3M, 3-year deal

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2018 file photo Washington Capitals goalie Pheonix Copley plays against the Minnesota Wild in an NHL hockey game in St. Paul, Minn. The Capitals have signed Copley to a $3.3 million, three-year extension. Copley will count $1.1 million against the salary cap in each of the next three seasons. General manager Brian MacLellan announced the contract Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 while the team was on the ice for practice. Jim Mone, file AP Photo