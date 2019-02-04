Penicheiro headlines Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame class

File-This Aug. 6, 2010, file photo shows Los Angeles Sparks guard Ticha Penicheiro (21) driving on Tulsa Shock center Chante Black (11) in the first half of a basketball game, in Los Angeles. Penicheiro, Ruth Riley and Valerie Still are headed to the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame. The trio of former college stars headline a seven-person class that was announced Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. Joining them are longtime women's basketball contributors Beth Bass (CEO of the women's basketball coaches association), Nora Lynn Finch (inaugural chair of the NCAA selection committee) and Joan Cronan (former Tennessee athletic director). Gus Ruelas, File AP Photo