February 06, 2019 03:22 PM

The Jordan Vocational High School baseball program will turn on the lights and unveil its newly renovated, and lit, baseball field at the Jordan Baseball Alumni game scheduled for 6 p.m., Feb. 9 at the school at 3200 Howard Ave. in Columbus, GA.